Central govt to remove Cong leaders from NMML society

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 08 2019, 07:50am ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2019, 07:50am ist

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday condemned the Centre's move to remove Congress leaders from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society, saying the government will not be able to do away with Nehru's legacy by taking such ...

Read more at: Gehlot condemns centre to remove Cong leaders from NMML
 

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Nehru Memorial Museum and Library
Ashok Gehlot
BJP
Congress
Cartoon
Comments (+)
 