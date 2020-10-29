Centre approves phase II & III of dam safety programme

A total of 736 dams, including 41 in Karnataka, are covered under the project with 213 being covered in phase I, which started in 2011

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady
  Oct 29 2020
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 23:54 ist
The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved II and III  Phase of Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) with the cost of Rs 10,211 crore.

After the Cabinet meeting,  Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told reporters, the project is aimed at safety and operational performance of selected dams across the whole country along with institutional strengthening with a system-wide management approach, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told reporters.

The minister said that the scheme aims to strengthen the dams— most of them over 25 years old— in association with states.

A total of 736 dams, including 41 in Karnataka, are covered under the project with 213 being covered in phase I, which started in 2011.

India stands third in the world for the number of dams (5,334). China stands first followed by the US.

There are around 4,011 dams under construction in India.

