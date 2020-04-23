CJs appointed for Bombay, Odisha, Meghalaya High Courts

Centre clears appointment of next Chief Justice for Bombay, Orissa and Meghalaya HCs

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
  Apr 23 2020
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 23:47 ist

The Centre on Thursday cleared the appointment of next Chief Justices of the Bombay, the Orissa and the Meghalaya High Courts.

Justice Dipankar Datta, a judge from the Calcutta HC, has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

The Law Ministry's separate notifications issued on Thursday stated that the President has also cleared the proposal for transfer of Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Mohammed Rafiq as the next Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court. 

It also approved the Collegium's proposal for appointment of Justice Biswanath Somadder, who originally hailed from Calcutta High Court, as the next Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

The Supreme Court's Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde had on April 18 made the recommendations on the three appointments.

 

