Centre commemorates 75 unsung heroes ahead of Independence Day

Surya Sen and Preetilata Waddedar from the Chittagong Revolution of 1930, Birsa Munda and the Munda revolt of 1894, and Jatindranath Mukherjee and MN Roy of the 1910 Howrah-Shibpur case are among the 75 exhibits of unsung heroes of the Freedom Struggle that the Union ministry of culture is commemorating in an exhibition starting on Friday at the National Archives of India.

The exhibition, inaugurated by Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, will be open to public viewing till September 30. The ministry said that the exhibition is part of the celebrations for the 75th year of Indian Independence struggle. Meghwal said that the exhibition will bring out the real facts about different revolutions and various unsung heroes of the freedom struggle.

This exhibit will have original government documents, cartographic records, newspapers, private papers, contemporary photographs and proscribed literature housed in the National Archives of India.

DG of the National Archives Chandan Sinha said that there are some lesser-known incidents which have found space in the exhibition.