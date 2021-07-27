Centre explores peace formula for Assam, Mizoram

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla is expected to work out a peace formula with the top officials from Assam and Mizoram on Wednesday a day after five Assam Police personnel were killed in violence on the borders of the two states.

Centre has deployed the CRPF in the violence-hit areas and was in regular touch with the governments of Assam and Mizoram in a bid to cool tempers after the clashes on Monday.

Bhalla has called a meeting of the chief secretaries and Directors General of Police of Assam and Mizoram on Wednesday to ensure that there is no repeat of the violence along the border of the two states.

Five Assam Police personnel, along with a civilian, were killed and more than 50 others, including a Superintendent of Police, were injured when Mizoram Police opened fire on a team of Assam officials on Monday.

Assam's Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164 km long border with Mizoram's three districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit.

The incidents came two days after Home Minister Amit Shah held talks with the chief ministers of eight northeastern states and underscored the need to resolve lingering border disputes.