Centre eyes 50 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine in initial procurement; mulls prioritisation: Report

The central government is looking at procuring about 50 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine initially. According to a Times of India report, the first round of doses will be prioritised for front-line workers, army personnel and some specific categories of individuals.

Currently, India has three potential Covid-19 vaccine candidates. Telangana-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D and Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine are the only vaccine candidates to have got a nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct human trials.

Prioritisation of the vaccines, once they get all the regulatory approvals, is being discussed by government bodies, along with planning supply chains and distribution.

Recently, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General, Balram Bhargava told reporters that the Covid-19 vaccine candidates coordinated by Bharat Biotech and Cadila are nearing completion of phase-two trails.

“The one being handled by the Serum Institute of India and developed by Oxford University will enter Phase-2 (b) trials this weekend, for which 1,700 patients have been identified at 17 centres across the country.

“Normally the final trial takes about six to nine months but if the government decides, an emergency authorisation could be considered,” Bhargava had said.

Local vaccine manufacturers, asking the government for estimates of were assured of a large demand, the report said.





During a meeting, the National Expert Group of Vaccine Administration, chaired by NITI Ayog member V K Paul and Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, companies were asked to submit proposals detailing capacities for manufacturing, price ranges and suggestions on how the government can support them.

The expert committee has also asked for the Standing Technical Sub-Committee of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) for suggestions on selection of vaccine candidates.

A senior executive from one of the local vaccine manufacturers said vaccine development involves huge investments, quoted the report. “We have to dedicate some of our capacities to ramp up production of Covid-19 vaccines. This is why the government must indicate an assured market,” he told the publication.

Before the expert group meeting, Bhushan told the reporters, “The terms of reference of the expert group include selecting a suitable vaccine, its delivery, prioritising groups that should receive it.”