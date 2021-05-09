Centre gives nod to recruit retired 400 medical officers for Covid-19 duty

With Army opening up its hospitals for civilian patients battling Covid-19, the Defence Ministry on Sunday ordered recruitment of 400 retired medical officers under the ‘Tour of Duty’ initiative for a period of 11 months.

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has been asked to recruit medical officers who retired from the Army Medical Corps and the Short Service Commission between 2017 and 2021.

“Under the 'Tour of Duty' scheme, 400 ex-AMC/SSC medical officers, released between 2017 and 2021, are expected to be recruited on contract basis for a maximum period of 11 months,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

These medical officers will be paid a fixed monthly lump sum amount, which will be calculated by deducting the basic pension from the salary drawn at the time of retirement, it said.

If there is any additional pay for specialists, it will be given on top of this lump sum amount, it added.

“The amount would remain unchanged for the term of the contract and no other allowances would be paid. The medical officers to be recruited are required to be medically fit as per civilian standards,” it said.

The Army had unveiled the ‘Tour of Duty’ scheme last year to allow youngsters to voluntarily serve for a period of three years to fill up vacancies in the officer ranks.

The AFMS has already deployed additional doctors, including specialists, super specialists and paramedics, at various hospitals, to deal with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SSC doctors of the AFMS have also been granted extension till December 31, which has augmented the strength by 238 more doctors.