76 Indian drug cos under radar for shoddy products

Centre takes action against 76 drug companies for shoddy products

Health Minister MaMandaviya confirmed a crackdown but did not give details of companies

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Mar 30 2023, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 16:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The Centre cancelled or suspended licences of some domestic drug companies as part of action taken against 76 pharmaceutical firms this month for selling adulterated or fake products, a government source said on Thursday.

India is known as the 'pharmacy of the world' and its pharmaceuticals exports have more than doubled over the past decade to Rs 2 lakh crore ($24.5 billion) in 2021-22.

But that image has been dented by the death of at least 70 children in Gambia and 19 children in Uzbekistan last year linked to drugs made by India-based pharmaceutical companies.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed a crackdown but did not give details of companies against which action had been taken.

"There are more than 10,500 pharma companies in the country. Companies who make spurious medicine will not be spared," Mandaviya told reporters at an event.

Licences of some Indian drug companies have been canceled, some were suspended while others have been put on notice during the past 15 days, the source, who had direct knowledge of the matter, told Reuters.

The source, who did not want to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media, declined to reveal the names of the companies.

The government has said it will spend Rs 650 crore ($79.6 million) on strengthening its drug regulatory system after the World Health Organization raised concerns about domestically produced cough syrups being linked to the death of children in Gambia and Uzbekistan.

