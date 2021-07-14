Centre asks citizens to recommend Padma award names

Centre urges citizens to recommend names of distinguished persons for Padma awards

The last date for nominations for Padma Awards is September 15

  Jul 14 2021
The Centre on Wednesday said it is committed to transform the Padma awards into 'People's Padma' and asked all citizens to make recommendations and self-nominations for the prestigious honour.

In a statement, the Union Home Ministry said online nominations or recommendations for the Padma awards -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- to be announced on the eve of Republic Day, 2022 are on.

The last date for nominations for Padma Awards is September 15.

The nominations or recommendations will be received only online on the Padma Awards portal https://padmaawards.gov.in

The government is committed to transform Padma awards into 'People's Padma' and all citizens are therefore requested to make nominations or recommendations including self-nomination, the statement said.

Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognised from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, 'divyang' persons and who are doing selfless service to the society, it said.

The nominations or recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above mentioned Padma portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements or service of the person recommended in her or his respective field or discipline.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards but government servants including those working with PSUs, except doctors  are not eligible for Padma awards, the statement said.

Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year.

The Narendra Modi government has been honouring many "unsung heroes", who are contributing to the society in different ways, with Padma awards since 2014.

Through the Padma awards, the government seeks to recognise 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements or service in all fields or disciplines, such as, art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry etc.

