Chandigarh: Those found without face mask at public place to be arrested

Anybody found without a face mask at a public place will be arrested, the Chandigarh administration said in an order issued on Thursday.

The UT administration on Tuesday had made it mandatory for people to wear masks in public places to check the spread of coronavirus.

According to the order issued on Thursday evening, anybody found violating the instructions will be punishable under Section 188 of the IPC and the police authorities are empowered to immediately arrest the violators.

According to the order, even those travelling in personal or office vehicles will have wear a face mask.

It is mandatory to wear masks while working at a site, office or workplace, the order said, adding that no person will attend any meeting or gathering without wearing these.

It shall be the responsibility of the employer to ensure that his employees wear three-ply masks or cloth without fail, it said.

