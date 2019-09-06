Chandrayaan-2 advisor excluded from NRC

Advisor to the Chandrayaan-2 mission and prominent scientist Dr Jitendra Nath Goswami, along with his family, were excluded from the National Register of Citizens.

Published on August 31, the controversial NRC excluded some 19 lakh people from its final list.

Dr Goswami and his family were excluded because they opted to stay out of the exercise and not filed their application. According to reports, Dr Goswami's brother, Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, said that he and his family had voting rights in Gujarat, leading them to not be in the NRC.

According to Hitendra Nath Goswami, Jitendra and his family have been living in Ahmedabad for 20 years, and they have land in Jorhat. Dr Goswami said that he and his family have no plans to go back to Assam, but if any problem arises, they will show their land documents to do something about it.

In addition to Chandrayaan-2, Jitendra Nath Goswami has been involved in the Mangalyaan mission.