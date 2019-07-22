Chandrayaan-2: Shah Rukh, Akshay congratulate ISRO

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan have congratulated space agency ISRO for the successful launch of its second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2.

India on Monday successfully launched Chandrayaan-2 onboard its powerful rocket GSLV MkIII-M1 from the Sriharikota spaceport to explore the unchartered south pole of the moon by landing a rover.

Shah Rukh, who essayed the role of a NASA project manager in 2004 film "Swades", took to Twitter to laud ISRO for its achievement.

Referencing his famous song of "Yes Boss", the 53-year-old actor wrote, "‏Chaand taare todh laoon. Saari duniya par main chaaoon! To do that requires hours and hours of painstaking work and integrity and belief. Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for #Chandrayaan2."

Filmmaker Karan Johar said he is proud that the mission is spearheaded by two women -- Muthayya Vanitha and Ritu Karidhal.

"‏Each one of us is lucky to be alive to witness this historic occasion. Chandrayaan2 is the first mission by #ISRO which is headed by two women - #MuthyyaVanitha and #RituKaridhal. Women are indeed taking over the world... and beyond #GirlPower Congratulations team @isro," Johar posted.

Oscar-nominated Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur replied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory tweet saying he is proud of ISRO scientist.

"‏Sir, I was 12 when I wrote in my school magazine 'I dream of being an astronaut' Today young Indians can make that dream a reality. @narendramodi #CHANDRAYAAN2 So proud of our scientists. And the spirit of India," he wrote.

The three-stage rocket GSLV MkIII-M1, that successfully placed the Chandrayaan-2 in the Earth orbit, is dubbed as Baahubali for its ability to carry heavy payloads.

The team of the blockbuster "Baahubali" franchise -- director SS Rajamouli and star Prabhas -- said they are proud the films share the same name as the rocket.

"It is a proud day for all of us Indians as ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 took flight today. It is a further honour for the entire Baahubali team with the rocket being regarded as #Baahubali for its magnum opus scale, years of hard work in the making and a first of its kind capacity to carry 300 tonnes. More Power to India," Prabhas wrote on Instagram.

Rajamouli tweeted, "ISRO created history. Congratulations on the successful launch of #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII... Jai Hind."

"Mission Mangal" cast, including Taapsee Pannu and Sharman Joshi, also gave a shout out to Indian science community.

"#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2," Akshay wrote.

Vidya tweeted, "Koi bhi manzil door nahi hoti agar hausle buland ho toh! @isro ne ek baar phir prove kiya hai (Where there is a will, there is away. ISRO has proved it yet again) with the success of #Chandrayaan2."

"Proud moment #Isro #Chandrayan2," Taapsee said.

Calling the ISRO team "real superheroes", Sharman said, "Namumkin ko phir mumkin kiya hai @isro ne (ISRO has again made the impossible possible). My heartfelt congratulations to the real superheroes who taught us, the sky is not the limit! #Chandrayaan2."

Screenwriter-lyricist Varun Grover said it is a "good day for science. Mubaarak @isro! #Chandrayaan2"

Actor Yami Gautam tweeted it is a proud moment for every India.

"Congratulations team @isro for successfully launching #Chandrayaan2," she added.

Ranganathan Madhavan wrote on the microblogging site, "Congratulations for a fantastic lift off #ISRO...(sic)"