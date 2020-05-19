China accuses India of ‘trespassing’

The Galwan Valley near Aksai Chin in eastern Ladakh is once again turning into a potential flashpoint between India and China, with both sides sending additional troops to beef up the defence along their disputed boundary.

China on Monday accused India of trespassing into its territory and illegally building defence facilities in the Galwan Valley. The Global Times, a state-owned newspaper of the communist country, published a rare report on escalating tension between the two sides. It alleged that Indian Army soldiers had been trespassing into the territory of China since early May. It also accused Indian Army of “illegally” constructing defence facilities in its territory in the Galwan Valley region.

A source in New Delhi dismissed the allegation and insisted that the Indian Army soldiers had never transgressed into the territory of China. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had first deployed additional troops, who had set up as many as 80 tents near the disputed boundary. The Indian Army too had to send additional troops to beef up the defence, but none of its soldiers had transgressed into the territory of China, the source told the DH.

The Galwan Valley region had been one of the hotspots during the India-China war in 1962.

“Chinese border defence troops have bolstered border control measures and made necessary moves in response to India’s recent, illegal construction of defence facilities,” the Global Times reported, quoting an unidentified source close to the military establishment of China.

It described China’s “military response” to Indian Army’s transgression into its territory as the “strongest” since the June-August, 2017.