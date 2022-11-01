Xi Jinping sends condolences over Morbi bridge collapse

China's Xi Jinping sends condolences to India over deadly Morbi bridge collapse

The death toll from the bridge collapse rose to 136 on Tuesday with search operations entering a third day

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Nov 01 2022, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 21:38 ist
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Credit: AFP Photo

China's President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian President Droupadi Murmu over a deadly bridge collapse in Gujarat, Western India, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

"On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, I would like to express our deep condolences to the victims and extend our sincere sympathy to their families and the injured," Xi said, according to CCTV.

Also Read | Should Morbi bridge tragedy be termed 'act of fraud' or mere accident? asks Sena mouthpiece

The death toll from the foot bridge collapse rose to 136 on Tuesday with search operations entering a third day, although authorities said nearly all those believed to have been missing are now accounted for. 

