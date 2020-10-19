Chinese soldier apprehended by security force in Ladakh

Chinese soldier apprehended by security forces in Chumar-Demchok area of Ladakh, according to ANI.
He might have entered Indian territory inadvertently. He will be returned to the Chinese Army as per established protocol after following due procedure, sources told the agency.
The PLA soldier has been identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long. He has been provided medical assistance, food and warm clothes to protect him from vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions, said Indian Army.
"A request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier. As per established protocols, he will be returned back to Chinese officials at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities," the Indian Army added.
