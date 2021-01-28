CISF jawan en route to R-Day parade killed in accident

CISF jawan on way to attend Republic Day parade killed in accident

On Wednesday, Raghuvanshi's body was taken to his village Mangrul Pir in a chariot decorated with flowers for funeral

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Jan 28 2021, 01:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2021, 01:18 ist
Cadets of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) march during a full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade in Chennai on January 24, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

A 59-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan, who was on way to take part in a Republic Day parade in Nagpur, died in a road accident, police said on Wednesday.

The mishap took place in Sonegaon area of the city, they said.

"The deceased, identified as G D Raghuvanshi, was a resident of Airport Colony. He was hawaldar and yoga instructor in the CISF. He left the house early in the morning to participate in the parade," a police officer said.

"After travelling some distance, his motorcycle hit a milk-seller's two-wheeler. He suffered grievous injuries in the mishap and was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to injuries around 3 pm," he said.

On Wednesday, Raghuvanshi's body was taken to his village Mangrul Pir in a chariot decorated with flowers for funeral.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nagpur
Maharashtra
Road accident
Republic Day 2021
New Delhi
CISF
Republic Day

What's Brewing

Biden reverses Trump's orders with the stroke of a pen

Biden reverses Trump's orders with the stroke of a pen

Reality behind biden’s plan to legalize 11mn immigrants

Reality behind biden’s plan to legalize 11mn immigrants

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Gender-biased rape laws must change

Gender-biased rape laws must change

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

'Farmer unions may see credibility loss after violence'

'Farmer unions may see credibility loss after violence'

Five or six doses? Row over Pfizer Covid vaccine vials

Five or six doses? Row over Pfizer Covid vaccine vials

 