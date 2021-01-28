CISF jawan on way to attend Republic Day parade killed in accident

A 59-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan, who was on way to take part in a Republic Day parade in Nagpur, died in a road accident, police said on Wednesday.
The mishap took place in Sonegaon area of the city, they said.
"The deceased, identified as G D Raghuvanshi, was a resident of Airport Colony. He was hawaldar and yoga instructor in the CISF. He left the house early in the morning to participate in the parade," a police officer said.
"After travelling some distance, his motorcycle hit a milk-seller's two-wheeler. He suffered grievous injuries in the mishap and was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to injuries around 3 pm," he said.
On Wednesday, Raghuvanshi's body was taken to his village Mangrul Pir in a chariot decorated with flowers for funeral.
