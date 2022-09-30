Collegium recommends for appointment of CJs of three HCs

Collegium recommends for appointment of CJs of 3 HCs

The Collegium also recommended for transfer of Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar to the Madras High Court as Chief Justice

Ashish Tripathi
  • Sep 30 2022, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 17:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit has recommended for appointment of Justice P B Varle, a judge of the Bombay High Court, as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court. 

It also approved the names for appointment of Chief Justices of Orissa, and Jammu and Kashmir High Courts.

In its meeting held on September 28, the Collegium approved for elevation of Justice Jaswant Singh as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. Justice Singh hails from Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Also Read | Collegium not interested in good people: SCBA

It also recommended for elevation of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court. He belongs to J&K HC and is at present judge there.

The Collegium also recommended for transfer of Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar to the Madras High Court as Chief Justice.

It also approved for transfer of Chief Justice of J&K High Court Pankaj Mithal to the Rajasthan High Court as Chief Justice.

In other decisions, the Collegium also recommended for transfer of Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra from Uttarakhand to Jharkhand High Court, Justice K Vinod Chandran from Kerala to Bombay High Court and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh from Jharkhand to Tripura High Court.

