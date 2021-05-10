Come out, will help in Covid-19 treatment, Telangana police appeal to Maoists

Telangana cops appeal to Maoists to come out

Telangana Police on Monday appealed to Maoists to come out and get treated for Covid-19.

Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt in a press release said they have information that some of the leaders and members of the banned organisation are suffering from the virus.

"If any leaders or members of the Maoists party are suffering from Covid-19, we request them to come out. The police will help in getting treatment," Dutt said.

When contacted, Dutt told PTI that so far no one has approached the police seeking help.

The police official further requested the members to desert the organisation if leaders of Maoist object their cadre seeking police help.

