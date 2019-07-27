Cong leader & ex-Maha minister Shankarrao Rakh dies

Jalna: Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Dr Shankarrao Rakh died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital, his family sources said on Saturday. He was 86 years old at the time of death.

Rakh breathed his last on Friday night, they said. His last rites will be performed in Jalna on Saturday.

Rakh was Prohibition Minister in the Vasantdada Patil-led cabinet between 1975 and 1978. He established a number of educational institutes and was associated with various social organisations, his family sources said. His son, Dr Sanjay Rakh, is the managing director of Deepak Hospital in Jalna.