Cong seeks arrest of Khalistani leader Pannun for threats to Himachal

Expressing concern over Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's threats to Himachal Pradesh, state Congress president Pratibha Singh on Tuesday demanded that the leader of the pro-Khalistan group should be immediately arrested.

In a statement, the Congress leader said that the foreign-based extremist is issuing open threats to the country and the hill state, but the government is doing nothing which is very shameful.

The Mandi MP said that the government should immediately arrest Pannun wherever he is.

The state Congress chief further stated that Pannun earlier also had issued threats to the state government but it did nothing even at that time.

Raising questions over AAP funds, Singh said that the AAP should make it clear from where it is getting funds. She alleged that Pannun might have played an important role in funding to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Earlier, banned secessionist group SFJ in an audio message asked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to learn from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and do not start a conflict with the pro-Khalistan group.

In the audio message sent to some mediapersons of the state, SFJ General Counsel Pannun threatened Thakur with “violence” if he takes any action against raising of the Khalistani flag in Dharamshala.

Referring to Monday's RPG attack at Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali, he said “it could have been Shimla also”.

The SFJ had recently put up Khalistan flags on the main gate of the Vidhan Sabha complex in Dharamshala.