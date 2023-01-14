Congress leaders condole sudden demise of party MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary

Congress leaders expressed deep shock and sadness over the sudden demise of party MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday.

Party leaders said there will be some changes in the yatra schedule for the day.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Chaudhary's passing away is a great blow to the organisation.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers. May his soul rest in peace," Kharge said on Twitter.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said Chaudhary died from a sudden cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra this morning.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family. There will be some changes in schedule of the yatra which will be shared shortly," he said on Twitter.