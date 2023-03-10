Congress MLA Zameer appears before ED

Congress MLA Zameer appears before ED

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Mar 10 2023, 01:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 01:27 ist
Congress legislator Zameer Ahmed Khan. Credit: DH File Photo

Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED is probing the MLA's alleged financial transactions with the IMA company.

Last year, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted searches at five places belonging to the Congress MLA on the basis of an ED report on the disproportionate assets case against him. His houses were also raided.

Zameer refused to speak to the media after the ED interrogation. 

