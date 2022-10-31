Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: Cong pays tributes

Congress pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and other senior party leaders offered floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her Shakti Sthal memorial

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 31 2022, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 15:10 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pays floral tributes on the 38th anniversary of the martyrdom of former prime minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, with Rahul Gandhi saying he is carrying her love and values in his heart and will not allow the India for which she sacrificed her life to fall apart.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and other senior party leaders offered floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her Shakti Sthal memorial here.

"My tributes to the first woman Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi ji, on her martyrdom day. Be it agriculture, economy or military power, Indira ji's contribution in making India a strong nation is incomparable," Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Watch | Congress leaders pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Grandmother, I am carrying both your love and values in my heart. I will not allow the India for which you have sacrificed your life to fall apart."

In a post from its official Twitter handle, the Congress said that from liberation of Bangladesh to ushering in of the Green Revolution, Indira Gandhi led the nation through its highs and lows. 

"We salute her unyielding resilience & unwavering vision for the nation's development," the party said.

Indira Gandhi, the then prime minister, was assassinated on this day in 1984 by two of her own security guards. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Congress 
Indira Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi
Mallikarjun Kharge
Rahul Gandhi

What's Brewing

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Arunachal to get Northeast's first fish museum

Arunachal to get Northeast's first fish museum

DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet

DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet

Deadliest bridge collapses of the past 20 years

Deadliest bridge collapses of the past 20 years

Kantara and the mystical right-left divide

Kantara and the mystical right-left divide

 