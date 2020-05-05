Congress slams 'excessive' airfare on evacuation flight

Congress slams 'excessive' airfare on evacuation flights

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS,
  • May 05 2020, 22:13 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 22:15 ist

Congress on Tuesday slammed the Modi government for 'imposing excessive cost' on evacuating Indian national stranded in foreign countries.

“It is cruel that the central government has taken advantage of the plight of expatriates by increasing the airfares up to three times. This is inhuman,” AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Air India would operate 64 special flights between May 7 and May 13 from 12 countries to ferry Indian nationals stranded there back home.

However, single journey airfares on these flights would range from Rs 12,000 (ex-Dhaka) to Rs one lakh (ex-US), which will be followed by a 14-day paid quarantine in a government or institutional facility.

Venugopal urged the Centre to take urgent steps to provide free air travel to the most vulnerable, the unemployed, the sick and the pregnant, and others on normal fare.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
airfare
evacuation
Air India
Congress
K C Venugopal.

What's Brewing

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

 