Congress targets Centre on Davinder Singh arrest; BJP hits back

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday kicked up a row with his comments that appeared to raise questions on Pulwama attack that had left 40 CRPF personnel dead in February last year.

“Had Davinder Singh by default been Davinder Khan, the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous. Enemies of our country ought to be condemned irrespective of colour, creed and religion,” Chowdhury said after the arrest of Singh, a deputy superintendent of police in the J&K Police, on allegations of ferrying terrorists.

Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said after Singh's arrest questions will arise on who were the real culprits behind the Pulwama attack.

“The chink in the armour is exposed in the Valley much to the consternation of us, we can not afford ourselves to be penny wise and pound foolish,” the Congress leader said.

BJP latched on to Chowdhury's remarks and asked the Congress to explain if it had any doubt about the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack.

“I want to ask Sonia Gandhi and Rahul if they have any doubt about perpetrators of Pulwama attack. If you believe Pakistan was not behind it, then you should tell us clearly as to who were involved,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters here.

Patra alleged that Rahul Gandhi was working like an ally of Pakistan and accused the Congress of linking religion to terror attacks to target Hindus.

“The Congress is best at attacking India and defending and protecting Pakistan,” he said.