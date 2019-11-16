Cop 'runs' to protest transfer

Some people run for their health while some others do it for prizes. In Uttar Pradesh, however, a cop almost ran a Marathon race to protest his transfer.

According to the reports, 30-year-old Vijay Pratap, who was a sub-inspector (SI) in the UP police, was sore at senior officials for transferring him to a remote police station in Etawah district, about 250 km from here.

Vijay Pratap, who reported for duty on Friday after remaining absent for several days without permission, was asked to join his duty at Bithauli police station, which was about 60 km away from the district headquarters.

Vijay asked the officials to cancel his transfer and post him at some other police station but they declined, reports said.

The SI was so upset with the senior officials at his transfer that he decided to run all the way to the police station to "register" his "protest".

He started his protest run at around nine in the morning, aiming to reach Bithauli by evening but he fell after completing a distance of around 30 km near Hanumantpura village and fainted.

He was rushed to the hospital by the cops at Hanumantpura police outpost, where his condition was stated to be "out of danger".

Taking his run as an act of ''indiscipline'', the district police chief has suspended Vijay. "It is an act of indiscipline... a probe has been ordered... we will take stern action against the SI," said a senior police official in Etawah.