Cops' selection: SFI activists score top ranks

Top ranks secured in Kerala police recruitment test by SFI activists accused in criminal cases have raised many eyebrows.

With allegations that the SFI activists got undue favours in changing their examination centre, the Kerala police special branch wing is learnt to have launched a probe to over malpractice in the recruitment test.

Meanwhile, the police reportedly recovered blank answer papers from the house of an SFI leader in Thiruvananthapuram during a raid on Sunday evening. There have been allegations of student politicians passing examinations through malpractice.

The fresh developments are causing embarrassment to the ruling left-front in Kerala.

SFI activists R Sivaranjith, who is the prime accused in the stabbing of a student at University College in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, is the first rank holder in the recruitment test conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission for Kerala Armed Police constables.

The second accused in the case A N Naseem got 28th rank. The second rank holder P P Pranav is also said to be an SFI activist of the University College.

There were allegations that some of the SFI activists, including the first-rank holder, were favoured over others by being allowed to change the examination centre to the University College where they are now studying. In the wake of the allegations, the police special branch is collecting details on the examination from the PSC, it was learnt.

Meanwhile, the SFI is drawing severe criticism from its parent organisation CPM as well as the students of the University College. While many top CPM leaders have flayed the violent acts of SFI in the campus, scores of students alleged that some SFI leaders were extorting cash and gold from them. Many students were compelled to discontinue studies at the college owing to threats from SFI activists.

The Kerala police are also facing criticism as the prime accused in the stabbing of a student on the campus on Friday was not yet arrested. Degree student Akhil who suffered the stab is slowly recovering.