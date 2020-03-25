Coronavirus: Feed animals and birds during the lockdown: Maneka Gandhi

Former Union minister and a senior BJP leader Maneka Gandhi has urged the police and resident welfare associations (RWA) to let animal welfare workers feed the animals during the lockdown of the cities enforced in the wake of the spread of novel coronavirus.

She has appealed to the animal welfare workers to take care of the animals during this period.

“Street dogs, cows and birds can neither get nor give the corona virus to humans. However in the event of a lockdown, if they are not fed, many will die creating another kind of serious problem,” Manka said in a statement

Reaching out to the police personnel and RWAs, she said, “I have asked all animal welfare workers to feed the animals during this period. I will be doing the same. Please allow them to do so.”