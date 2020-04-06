Coronavirus: For stranded foreigners, help is just a click away

In a distant land thousands of miles away from their homelands, scores of tourists are confined to their hotel rooms and cannot fly out due to a nationwide 21-day lockdown to fight COVID-19.

Among them was an American woman who desperately wanted to reach Delhi to be with her son undergoing surgery but stuck in Bihar's Supaul, and an Australian tourist with a history of epilepsy who ran out of his medicines in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

For such foreign tourists stranded in India due to the lockdown, now help is just a click away. The Ministry of Tourism has now launched a portal -- www.strandedinindia.com -- to identify, assist and facilitate foreign tourists in trouble in the country. Since its launching on March 31, 769 foreigners have logged on to the portal to register their requests.

The portal also provides the helpline number of states as well as the Tourist Helpline numbers 1363 and 1800111363.

As soon as the American woman's request to be with her son at his hospital bed popped up, the authorities swung into action by facilitating the required inter-ministerial, inter-departmental and State-Centre coordination to secure her a special transit-permit to travel. "She has safely reached her destination," an official statement said.

The Australian national and family were in Ahmedabad when he ran out of his medicines prescribed by his Australian doctors. They were worried and the portal alerted the office of the District Collector, which not only arranged mediation but also food and local transportation. "Now, they are comfortable and safe," the Ministry said.

For two Costa Rican citizens, the wait in Chennai after surgery was creating more anxiety and panic, as they could not fly to their homes. After their request seeking help reached the portal, the tourists who were staying in a hotel were approached by the state government and Costa Rican embassy officials to soothe their "frayed and panicked nerves".

"The utility and efficacy of the portal have led to stranded foreign tourists being contacted over e-mails, telephones and also in person depending on the nature of support required by them. They have been connected with the relevant foreign office of their home country in India and provided various information updates on flights out of India to their home countries. Wherever required, they have been provided medical assistance, food and accommodation," the statement said.

Tourists in trouble would need to provide some basic contact information and narrate the nature of issues being faced by them. Once a request is received, the five regional offices of the Ministry will get in touch with the Nodal Officers appointed by states and union territories to assist such tourists and provide them ground support.

"Requests for movement within the country/state and for transfer to the home country of such tourists are also being coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and with the respective Embassy/High Commission/Consulate," the statement said.

"The Government is committed to the cause of ensuring the comfort and well being of our foreign guests during their stay in India. That is the spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (Guest is God), the mantra that drives 'Incredible India'," it added. However, those using the portal are warned that providing false or misleading information will face legal action.