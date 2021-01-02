Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Jan 2

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on January 2

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 1,03,04,075; death toll stands at 1,49,173 as of January 2

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 02 2021, 07:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2021, 07:50 ist
A volunteer wears a dress themed on coronavirus during a demonstration to create awareness at a school that was reopened after the authorities allowed to conduct classes for SSLC and 12th Standard students, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI.

India crossed the 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,03,04,075 as of January 2

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,49,173




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,94562
Arunachal Pradesh16,71956
Assam2,16,1391,045
Bihar2,52,7921,397
Chandigarh19,799318
Chhattisgarh2,80,5073,375
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3782
Goa51,135739
Gujarat2,45,7724,309
Haryana2,62,3252,905
Himachal Pradesh55,277934
Jharkhand1,15,1131,030
Karnataka9,20,37312,096
Kerala7,65,9233,095
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2,42,5713,618
Maharashtra19,35,63649,580
Manipur28,188355
Meghalaya13,427139
Mizoram4,2168
Nagaland11,92779
Delhi6,25,95410,557
Puducherry38,164633
Punjab1,66,7705,349
Rajasthan3,08,8522,700
Sikkim5,889127
Tamil Nadu8,18,93512,135
Telangana2,86,8151,544
Tripura33,268385
Uttar Pradesh5,86,7518,379
Uttarakhand91,2811,515
West Bengal5,52,0639,712
Odisha3,29,8661,876
Andhra Pradesh8,82,6127,108
Jammu and Kashmir1,21,2271,884
Ladakh9,466127

 

No. of people discharged: 98,83,461

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Andhra Pradesh
Bihar
Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
Daman and Diu
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Lakshadweep
Madhya Pradesh
Manipur
Maharashtra
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Nagaland
Delhi
Puducherry
Punjab
Rajasthan
Sikkim
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Tripura
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
Odisha
West Bengal
Jammu and Kashmir
Ladakh
Bengaluru
Chennai
Harsh Vardhan
AstraZeneca
Pfizer-BioNTech
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Hindus can never be anti-India, says Bhagwat

DH Toon | Hindus can never be anti-India, says Bhagwat

Can tech drive Bengaluru's waste management woes?

Can tech drive Bengaluru's waste management woes?

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

When pop star Tony Brent visited conservative Bangalore

When pop star Tony Brent visited conservative Bangalore

CCMB to test efficacy of Ayurveda in fighting Covid

CCMB to test efficacy of Ayurveda in fighting Covid

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

'Red ant chutney' a possible treatment for Covid-19?

'Red ant chutney' a possible treatment for Covid-19?

Deepika deletes her social media posts, here's why

Deepika deletes her social media posts, here's why

 