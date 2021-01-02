Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on January 2

India crossed the 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

1,03,04,075 as of January 2

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,49,173







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,945 62 Arunachal Pradesh 16,719 56 Assam 2,16,139 1,045 Bihar 2,52,792 1,397 Chandigarh 19,799 318 Chhattisgarh 2,80,507 3,375 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,378 2 Goa 51,135 739 Gujarat 2,45,772 4,309 Haryana 2,62,325 2,905 Himachal Pradesh 55,277 934 Jharkhand 1,15,113 1,030 Karnataka 9,20,373 12,096 Kerala 7,65,923 3,095 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2,42,571 3,618 Maharashtra 19,35,636 49,580 Manipur 28,188 355 Meghalaya 13,427 139 Mizoram 4,216 8 Nagaland 11,927 79 Delhi 6,25,954 10,557 Puducherry 38,164 633 Punjab 1,66,770 5,349 Rajasthan 3,08,852 2,700 Sikkim 5,889 127 Tamil Nadu 8,18,935 12,135 Telangana 2,86,815 1,544 Tripura 33,268 385 Uttar Pradesh 5,86,751 8,379 Uttarakhand 91,281 1,515 West Bengal 5,52,063 9,712 Odisha 3,29,866 1,876 Andhra Pradesh 8,82,612 7,108 Jammu and Kashmir 1,21,227 1,884 Ladakh 9,466 127

No. of people discharged: 98,83,461

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.