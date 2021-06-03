State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 3

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 3

The active cases were recorded below 20 lakh for the second consecutive day on Wednesday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 03 2021, 06:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 06:48 ist
Sister of the social worker volunteer Ashok Kurmi (L), paints his face as he dresses like a clown before going into slums to start a sanitation work and spread awareness to follow the Covid-19 coronavirus safety protocols, at his home in Mumbai on June 2, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

India reported 1,32,788 new coronavirus infections taking the country's tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,83,07,832, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.57 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh deaths.

The active cases were recorded below 20 lakh for the second consecutive day, the data updated at 8 am showed.     

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

2,83,07,832 as of June 3, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

3,35,102  as of June 3, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands7,005115
Arunachal Pradesh27,272115
Assam411,2163365
Bihar706,7615163
Chandigarh60,046753
Chhattisgarh971,46313,048
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu10,2864
Goa155,6662649
Gujarat809,1699833
Haryana756,6358303
Himachal Pradesh190,3303143
Jharkhand337,7744,991
Karnataka2,604,43129,090
Kerala2,526,5798,815
Lakshadweep8,07733
Madhya Pradesh780,0308067
Maharashtra5,746,89295344
Manipur50,751807
Meghalaya35,598578
Mizoram12,39940
Nagaland20,795376
Delhi1,426,24024,237
Puducherry104,4531536
Punjab567,60714550
Rajasthan939,9588385
Sikkim15,317253
Tamil Nadu2,096,51624232
Telangana578,3513281
Tripura51,974519
Uttar Pradesh1,690,01620,497
Uttarakhand329,4946452
West Bengal1,376,37715541
Odisha764,9972,754
Andhra Pradesh1,693,08510,930
Jammu and Kashmir290,4653,907
Ladakh18,662189

No. of people discharged: 2,61,79,085 

Total Vaccination: 21,85,46,667  

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19. 
 

