Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 3

India reported 1,32,788 new coronavirus infections taking the country's tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,83,07,832, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.57 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh deaths.
The active cases were recorded below 20 lakh for the second consecutive day, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
2,83,07,832 as of June 3, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
3,35,102 as of June 3, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7,005
|115
|Arunachal Pradesh
|27,272
|115
|Assam
|411,216
|3365
|Bihar
|706,761
|5163
|Chandigarh
|60,046
|753
|Chhattisgarh
|971,463
|13,048
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|10,286
|4
|Goa
|155,666
|2649
|Gujarat
|809,169
|9833
|Haryana
|756,635
|8303
|Himachal Pradesh
|190,330
|3143
|Jharkhand
|337,774
|4,991
|Karnataka
|2,604,431
|29,090
|Kerala
|2,526,579
|8,815
|Lakshadweep
|8,077
|33
|Madhya Pradesh
|780,030
|8067
|Maharashtra
|5,746,892
|95344
|Manipur
|50,751
|807
|Meghalaya
|35,598
|578
|Mizoram
|12,399
|40
|Nagaland
|20,795
|376
|Delhi
|1,426,240
|24,237
|Puducherry
|104,453
|1536
|Punjab
|567,607
|14550
|Rajasthan
|939,958
|8385
|Sikkim
|15,317
|253
|Tamil Nadu
|2,096,516
|24232
|Telangana
|578,351
|3281
|Tripura
|51,974
|519
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,690,016
|20,497
|Uttarakhand
|329,494
|6452
|West Bengal
|1,376,377
|15541
|Odisha
|764,997
|2,754
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,693,085
|10,930
|Jammu and Kashmir
|290,465
|3,907
|Ladakh
|18,662
|189
No. of people discharged: 2,61,79,085
Total Vaccination: 21,85,46,667
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
