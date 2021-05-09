Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 9

With 4,01,078 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,18,92,676, while the active cases crossed the 37-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

Meanwhile, an Indian-American group of physicians is shipping 5,000 oxygen concentrators to India to save the lives of the people infected with the coronavirus.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,18,92,676 as of May 8, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,38,270 as of May 8, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,311 72 Arunachal Pradesh 19,802 60 Assam 283,313 1,578 Bihar 567,269 3,139 Chandigarh 48,442 549 Chhattisgarh 830,117 10,158 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 8,596 4 Goa 112,462 1,557 Gujarat 658,036 8,154 Haryana 587,682 5,299 Himachal Pradesh 122,906 1,793 Jharkhand 276,062 3,615 Karnataka 1,838,885 17,804 Kerala 1,824,856 5,682 Lakshadweep 3,629 9 Madhya Pradesh 649,114 6,244 Maharashtra 4,996,758 74,413 Manipur 34,333 449 Meghalaya 18,927 199 Mizoram 7,382 17 Nagaland 15,580 122 Delhi 1,292,867 18,739 Puducherry 68,373 920 Punjab 424,647 10,144 Rajasthan 720,799 5,346 Sikkim 9,451 160 Tamil Nadu 1,323,965 15,171 Telangana 487,199 2,666 Tripura 37,208 405 Uttar Pradesh 1,453,679 14,873 Uttarakhand 229,993 3,430 West Bengal 954,282 12,076 Odisha 512,400 2,140 Andhra Pradesh 1,245,374 8,519 Jammu and Kashmir 206,954 2,612 Ladakh 15,023 152

No. of people discharged: 1,79,30,960

Total Vaccination: 16,73,46,544

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.