Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 9

With 4,01,078 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,18,92,676, while the active cases crossed the 37-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
Meanwhile, an Indian-American group of physicians is shipping 5,000 oxygen concentrators to India to save the lives of the people infected with the coronavirus.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,18,92,676 as of May 8, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,38,270 as of May 8, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,311
|72
|Arunachal Pradesh
|19,802
|60
|Assam
|283,313
|1,578
|Bihar
|567,269
|3,139
|Chandigarh
|48,442
|549
|Chhattisgarh
|830,117
|10,158
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|8,596
|4
|Goa
|112,462
|1,557
|Gujarat
|658,036
|8,154
|Haryana
|587,682
|5,299
|Himachal Pradesh
|122,906
|1,793
|Jharkhand
|276,062
|3,615
|Karnataka
|1,838,885
|17,804
|Kerala
|1,824,856
|5,682
|Lakshadweep
|3,629
|9
|Madhya Pradesh
|649,114
|6,244
|Maharashtra
|4,996,758
|74,413
|Manipur
|34,333
|449
|Meghalaya
|18,927
|199
|Mizoram
|7,382
|17
|Nagaland
|15,580
|122
|Delhi
|1,292,867
|18,739
|Puducherry
|68,373
|920
|Punjab
|424,647
|10,144
|Rajasthan
|720,799
|5,346
|Sikkim
|9,451
|160
|Tamil Nadu
|1,323,965
|15,171
|Telangana
|487,199
|2,666
|Tripura
|37,208
|405
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,453,679
|14,873
|Uttarakhand
|229,993
|3,430
|West Bengal
|954,282
|12,076
|Odisha
|512,400
|2,140
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,245,374
|8,519
|Jammu and Kashmir
|206,954
|2,612
|Ladakh
|15,023
|152
No. of people discharged: 1,79,30,960
Total Vaccination: 16,73,46,544
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
