Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 10

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 10

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 97,49,783; death toll stands at 1,41,551 as of December 10

  • Dec 10 2020, 07:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 07:59 ist
A health worker checks the body temperature of a train passenger upon her arrival during the mandatory Covid-19 coronavirus screening at a railway terminus in Mumbai on December 9, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 97 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 15 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

97,49,783 as of December 10

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,41,551




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands477861
Arunachal Pradesh1641555
Assam214019997
Bihar2402491300
Chandigarh18239296
Chhattisgarh2482323,010
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu33462
Goa48935701
Gujarat2228114,123
Haryana2466792,624
Himachal Pradesh46201743
Jharkhand110639988
Karnataka89656311900
Kerala6449692472
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2173023358
Maharashtra186434847902
Manipur26534318
Meghalaya12410122
Mizoram39686
Nagaland1149770
Delhi5995759813
Puducherry37311615
Punjab1573314964
Rajasthan2856272485
Sikkim5203117
Tamil Nadu79402011836
Telangana2751711480
Tripura32897373
Uttar Pradesh5581737967
Uttarakhand796561320
West Bengal5079958820
Odisha3222991789
Andhra Pradesh8734577042
Jammu and Kashmir1140381761
Ladakh8896121

 

No. of people discharged:

91,78,946

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

 

