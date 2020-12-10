Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 10

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 97 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 15 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

97,49,783 as of December 10

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,41,551







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4778 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16415 55 Assam 214019 997 Bihar 240249 1300 Chandigarh 18239 296 Chhattisgarh 248232 3,010 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3346 2 Goa 48935 701 Gujarat 222811 4,123 Haryana 246679 2,624 Himachal Pradesh 46201 743 Jharkhand 110639 988 Karnataka 896563 11900 Kerala 644969 2472 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 217302 3358 Maharashtra 1864348 47902 Manipur 26534 318 Meghalaya 12410 122 Mizoram 3968 6 Nagaland 11497 70 Delhi 599575 9813 Puducherry 37311 615 Punjab 157331 4964 Rajasthan 285627 2485 Sikkim 5203 117 Tamil Nadu 794020 11836 Telangana 275171 1480 Tripura 32897 373 Uttar Pradesh 558173 7967 Uttarakhand 79656 1320 West Bengal 507995 8820 Odisha 322299 1789 Andhra Pradesh 873457 7042 Jammu and Kashmir 114038 1761 Ladakh 8896 121

No. of people discharged:

91,78,946

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.