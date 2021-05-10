State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 10

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 10

The overall death toll crossed 2.4 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 10 2021, 07:31 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 07:31 ist
Rickshaw pullers wait for passengers alongside a road during partial lockdown imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 cases in Kolkata. Credit: AFP Photo

India on Sunday logged more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths over 24 hours for the second day in a row. 4,03,738 more infections took the overall tally above 2.22 crore.

Meanwhile, the health ministry has revised the national policy for admission of patients to Covid-19 facilities. 

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,22,96,414 as of May 10, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,42,362 as of May 10, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,34174
Arunachal Pradesh20,04660
Assam289,0691,628
Bihar580,2173,215
Chandigarh49,312558
Chhattisgarh842,35610,381
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu8,7374
Goa116,2131,612
Gujarat669,9288,273
Haryana602,3495,454
Himachal Pradesh128,3301,830
Jharkhand282,1743,756
Karnataka1,886,44818,286
Kerala1,866,8275,746
Lakshadweep3,7569
Madhya Pradesh660,7126,334
Maharashtra5,053,33675,277
Manipur34,775461
Meghalaya19,302210
Mizoram7,55117
Nagaland15,913137
Delhi1,310,23119,071
Puducherry70,076939
Punjab433,68910,315
Rajasthan738,7865,506
Sikkim9,651165
Tamil Nadu1,351,36215,412
Telangana492,3852,704
Tripura37,559406
Uttar Pradesh1,480,31515,170
Uttarakhand238,3833,548
West Bengal973,71812,203
Odisha524,2072,161
Andhra Pradesh1,265,4398,615
Jammu and Kashmir211,7422,672
Ladakh15,179153

No. of people discharged: 1,83,17,404  

Total Vaccination: 16,94,39,663

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

