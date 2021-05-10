Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 10

India on Sunday logged more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths over 24 hours for the second day in a row. 4,03,738 more infections took the overall tally above 2.22 crore.

Meanwhile, the health ministry has revised the national policy for admission of patients to Covid-19 facilities.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,22,96,414 as of May 10, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,42,362 as of May 10, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,341 74 Arunachal Pradesh 20,046 60 Assam 289,069 1,628 Bihar 580,217 3,215 Chandigarh 49,312 558 Chhattisgarh 842,356 10,381 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 8,737 4 Goa 116,213 1,612 Gujarat 669,928 8,273 Haryana 602,349 5,454 Himachal Pradesh 128,330 1,830 Jharkhand 282,174 3,756 Karnataka 1,886,448 18,286 Kerala 1,866,827 5,746 Lakshadweep 3,756 9 Madhya Pradesh 660,712 6,334 Maharashtra 5,053,336 75,277 Manipur 34,775 461 Meghalaya 19,302 210 Mizoram 7,551 17 Nagaland 15,913 137 Delhi 1,310,231 19,071 Puducherry 70,076 939 Punjab 433,689 10,315 Rajasthan 738,786 5,506 Sikkim 9,651 165 Tamil Nadu 1,351,362 15,412 Telangana 492,385 2,704 Tripura 37,559 406 Uttar Pradesh 1,480,315 15,170 Uttarakhand 238,383 3,548 West Bengal 973,718 12,203 Odisha 524,207 2,161 Andhra Pradesh 1,265,439 8,615 Jammu and Kashmir 211,742 2,672 Ladakh 15,179 153

No. of people discharged: 1,83,17,404

Total Vaccination: 16,94,39,663

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.