Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 10

India on Sunday logged more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths over 24 hours for the second day in a row. 4,03,738 more infections took the overall tally above 2.22 crore.
Meanwhile, the health ministry has revised the national policy for admission of patients to Covid-19 facilities.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,22,96,414 as of May 10, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,42,362 as of May 10, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,341
|74
|Arunachal Pradesh
|20,046
|60
|Assam
|289,069
|1,628
|Bihar
|580,217
|3,215
|Chandigarh
|49,312
|558
|Chhattisgarh
|842,356
|10,381
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|8,737
|4
|Goa
|116,213
|1,612
|Gujarat
|669,928
|8,273
|Haryana
|602,349
|5,454
|Himachal Pradesh
|128,330
|1,830
|Jharkhand
|282,174
|3,756
|Karnataka
|1,886,448
|18,286
|Kerala
|1,866,827
|5,746
|Lakshadweep
|3,756
|9
|Madhya Pradesh
|660,712
|6,334
|Maharashtra
|5,053,336
|75,277
|Manipur
|34,775
|461
|Meghalaya
|19,302
|210
|Mizoram
|7,551
|17
|Nagaland
|15,913
|137
|Delhi
|1,310,231
|19,071
|Puducherry
|70,076
|939
|Punjab
|433,689
|10,315
|Rajasthan
|738,786
|5,506
|Sikkim
|9,651
|165
|Tamil Nadu
|1,351,362
|15,412
|Telangana
|492,385
|2,704
|Tripura
|37,559
|406
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,480,315
|15,170
|Uttarakhand
|238,383
|3,548
|West Bengal
|973,718
|12,203
|Odisha
|524,207
|2,161
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,265,439
|8,615
|Jammu and Kashmir
|211,742
|2,672
|Ladakh
|15,179
|153
No. of people discharged: 1,83,17,404
Total Vaccination: 16,94,39,663
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
