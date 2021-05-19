State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 19

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 19

India is now the only country after the US with a total caseload of over 2.5 crore

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 19 2021, 07:05 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 07:05 ist
Attenders of Covid-19 patients stand behind a police barricade at Covid-19 care centre of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India was 2.63 lakh on Tuesday, with 4,329 deaths, the highest single-day toll ever. India is now the only country after the US with a total caseload of over 2.5 crore. 

Rajasthan and Jammu Kashmir are new concerns in India's Covid-19 fight, even as the pandemic was driven by four southern states and Maharashtra.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

2,52,28,996 as of May 19, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

2,78,719 as of May 19, 2021




   
StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,63889
Arunachal Pradesh22,10685
Assam335,0232271
Bihar657,8293928
Chandigarh55,987641
Chhattisgarh919,05411883
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu9,5994
Goa137,4182152
Gujarat759,7549202
Haryana701,9156799
Himachal Pradesh163,7862382
Jharkhand318,0094,539
Karnataka2,242,06522,313
Kerala2,169,3696,515
Lakshadweep4,98614
Madhya Pradesh737,3067069
Maharashtra5,405,06882486
Manipur40,059592
Meghalaya23,966336
Mizoram9,06828
Nagaland18,349216
Delhi1,398,39121,846
Puducherry85,9521179
Punjab504,58612086
Rajasthan871,2666934
Sikkim11,480210
Tamil Nadu1,631,29118005
Telangana532,7842985
Tripura41,897445
Uttar Pradesh1,628,99017,817
Uttarakhand291,0055,034
West Bengal1,152,43313,431
Odisha622,9812,335
Andhra Pradesh1,454,0529,481
Jammu and Kashmir247,9523,222
Ladakh16,582165

 

No. of people discharged: 2,15,96,512 

Total Vaccination: 18,44,53,149 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

