Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 19

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India was 2.63 lakh on Tuesday, with 4,329 deaths, the highest single-day toll ever. India is now the only country after the US with a total caseload of over 2.5 crore.

Rajasthan and Jammu Kashmir are new concerns in India's Covid-19 fight, even as the pandemic was driven by four southern states and Maharashtra.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

2,52,28,996 as of May 19, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

2,78,719 as of May 19, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,638 89 Arunachal Pradesh 22,106 85 Assam 335,023 2271 Bihar 657,829 3928 Chandigarh 55,987 641 Chhattisgarh 919,054 11883 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 9,599 4 Goa 137,418 2152 Gujarat 759,754 9202 Haryana 701,915 6799 Himachal Pradesh 163,786 2382 Jharkhand 318,009 4,539 Karnataka 2,242,065 22,313 Kerala 2,169,369 6,515 Lakshadweep 4,986 14 Madhya Pradesh 737,306 7069 Maharashtra 5,405,068 82486 Manipur 40,059 592 Meghalaya 23,966 336 Mizoram 9,068 28 Nagaland 18,349 216 Delhi 1,398,391 21,846 Puducherry 85,952 1179 Punjab 504,586 12086 Rajasthan 871,266 6934 Sikkim 11,480 210 Tamil Nadu 1,631,291 18005 Telangana 532,784 2985 Tripura 41,897 445 Uttar Pradesh 1,628,990 17,817 Uttarakhand 291,005 5,034 West Bengal 1,152,433 13,431 Odisha 622,981 2,335 Andhra Pradesh 1,454,052 9,481 Jammu and Kashmir 247,952 3,222 Ladakh 16,582 165

No. of people discharged: 2,15,96,512

Total Vaccination: 18,44,53,149

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.