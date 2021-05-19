Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 19

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India was 2.63 lakh on Tuesday, with 4,329 deaths, the highest single-day toll ever. India is now the only country after the US with a total caseload of over 2.5 crore.
Rajasthan and Jammu Kashmir are new concerns in India's Covid-19 fight, even as the pandemic was driven by four southern states and Maharashtra.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
2,52,28,996 as of May 19, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
2,78,719 as of May 19, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,638
|89
|Arunachal Pradesh
|22,106
|85
|Assam
|335,023
|2271
|Bihar
|657,829
|3928
|Chandigarh
|55,987
|641
|Chhattisgarh
|919,054
|11883
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|9,599
|4
|Goa
|137,418
|2152
|Gujarat
|759,754
|9202
|Haryana
|701,915
|6799
|Himachal Pradesh
|163,786
|2382
|Jharkhand
|318,009
|4,539
|Karnataka
|2,242,065
|22,313
|Kerala
|2,169,369
|6,515
|Lakshadweep
|4,986
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|737,306
|7069
|Maharashtra
|5,405,068
|82486
|Manipur
|40,059
|592
|Meghalaya
|23,966
|336
|Mizoram
|9,068
|28
|Nagaland
|18,349
|216
|Delhi
|1,398,391
|21,846
|Puducherry
|85,952
|1179
|Punjab
|504,586
|12086
|Rajasthan
|871,266
|6934
|Sikkim
|11,480
|210
|Tamil Nadu
|1,631,291
|18005
|Telangana
|532,784
|2985
|Tripura
|41,897
|445
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,628,990
|17,817
|Uttarakhand
|291,005
|5,034
|West Bengal
|1,152,433
|13,431
|Odisha
|622,981
|2,335
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,454,052
|9,481
|Jammu and Kashmir
|247,952
|3,222
|Ladakh
|16,582
|165
No. of people discharged: 2,15,96,512
Total Vaccination: 18,44,53,149
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
