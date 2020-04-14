Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 14

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting over 10,000 people.
For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here
More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 85,000 people dead globally.
While novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).
Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 10,024 as of April 13.
States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 326
Andhra Pradesh: 7
Assam: 1
Bihar: 1
Delhi: 24
Gujarat: 26
Haryana: 3
Himachal Pradesh: 2
Jammu and Kashmir: 4
Jharkhand: 2
Karnataka: 7
Kerala: 3
Madhya Pradesh: 34
Maharashtra: 160
Odisha: 1
Punjab: 12
Rajasthan: 8
Tamil Nadu: 11
Telangana: 17
Uttar Pradesh: 5
West Bengal: 9
Coronavirus in India: States/UTs with confirmed positive cases (Details are updated as we receive information)
Maharashtra: 2,334
Delhi: 1,154
Tamil Nadu: 1,173
Rajasthan: 897
Madhya Pradesh: 567
Gujarat: 572
Telangana: 592
Uttar Pradesh: 550
Andhra Pradesh: 439
Kerala: 378
Karnataka: 247
Jammu and Kashmir: 270
Haryana: 185
Punjab: 176
West Bengal: 152
Bihar: 64
Odisha: 54
Uttarakhand: 35
Himachal Pradesh: 32
Chhattisgarh: 31
Assam: 30
Chandigarh: 21
Jharkhand: 24
Ladakh: 15
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 11
Puducherry: 7
Goa: 7
Manipur: 2
Tripura: 2
Mizoram: 1
Arunachal Pradesh: 1
Nagaland: 1
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.
No. of people discharged: 970+
While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.
A corporate merger cost America ventilators
Mother can transmit COVID-19 to baby before birth: ICMR
Muslim neighbours carry Hindu man's bier in Jaipur
COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs
Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase
'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19
COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?
Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus