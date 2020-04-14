Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 14

COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on April 14

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 14 2020, 07:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 07:10 ist
A man selling coconuts rides his trishaw on a graffiti on a road depicting the coronavirus as an attempt to raise awareness about the importance of staying at home during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Chennai. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting over 10,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 85,000 people dead globally.

While novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 10,024 as of April 13.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 326

Andhra Pradesh: 7

Assam: 1

Bihar: 1

Delhi: 24

Gujarat: 26

Haryana: 3

Himachal Pradesh: 2

Jammu and Kashmir: 4

Jharkhand: 2

Karnataka: 7

Kerala: 3

Madhya Pradesh: 34

Maharashtra: 160

Odisha: 1

Punjab: 12

Rajasthan: 8

Tamil Nadu: 11

Telangana: 17

Uttar Pradesh: 5

West Bengal: 9

Coronavirus in India: States/UTs with confirmed positive cases (Details are updated as we receive information)

Maharashtra: 2,334

Delhi: 1,154

Tamil Nadu: 1,173

Rajasthan: 897

Madhya Pradesh: 567

Gujarat: 572

Telangana: 592

Uttar Pradesh: 550

Andhra Pradesh: 439

Kerala: 378

Karnataka: 247

Jammu and Kashmir: 270

Haryana: 185

Punjab: 176

West Bengal: 152

Bihar: 64

Odisha: 54

Uttarakhand: 35

Himachal Pradesh: 32

Chhattisgarh: 31

Assam: 30

Chandigarh: 21

Jharkhand: 24

Ladakh: 15

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 11

Puducherry: 7

Goa: 7

Manipur: 2

Tripura: 2

Mizoram: 1

Arunachal Pradesh: 1

Nagaland: 1

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 970+

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

