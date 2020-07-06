Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 6

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 6

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 6,96,876; death toll stands at 19,693 as of July 6

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 06 2020, 07:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 07:05 ist
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) puts a swab sample into a vial at a school which was turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India July 4, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 6.96 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 6,96,876 as of July 6

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 19,693

 

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1250
Arunachal Pradesh2591
Assam11,00114
Bihar11,85990
Chandigarh4666
Chhattisgarh3,20714
Dadar and Nagar Haveli2030
Daman and Diu360
Goa1,7617
Gujarat36,1231,945
Haryana17,005265
Himachal Pradesh1,04911
Jharkhand2,80719
Karnataka23,474372
Kerala5,42926
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh14,930608
Maharashtra2,06,619 8,822
Manipur1,3660
Meghalaya721
Mizoram1860
Nagaland5780
Delhi99,4443,067
Puducherry94614
Punjab6,283164
Rajasthan20,164456
Sikkim1030
Tamil Nadu1,11,1511,510
Telangana23,902295
Tripura1,5591
Uttar Pradesh27,707785
Uttarakhand3,12442
West Bengal22,126757
Odisha907036
Andhra Pradesh18,679232
Jammu and Kashmir8,429132
Ladakh10051
Cases being reassigned to states4629 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 3,92,403

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

