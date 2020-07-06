Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 6

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 6.96 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 6,96,876 as of July 6

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 19,693

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 125 0 Arunachal Pradesh 259 1 Assam 11,001 14 Bihar 11,859 90 Chandigarh 466 6 Chhattisgarh 3,207 14 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 203 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 1,761 7 Gujarat 36,123 1,945 Haryana 17,005 265 Himachal Pradesh 1,049 11 Jharkhand 2,807 19 Karnataka 23,474 372 Kerala 5,429 26 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 14,930 608 Maharashtra 2,06,619 8,822 Manipur 1,366 0 Meghalaya 72 1 Mizoram 186 0 Nagaland 578 0 Delhi 99,444 3,067 Puducherry 946 14 Punjab 6,283 164 Rajasthan 20,164 456 Sikkim 103 0 Tamil Nadu 1,11,151 1,510 Telangana 23,902 295 Tripura 1,559 1 Uttar Pradesh 27,707 785 Uttarakhand 3,124 42 West Bengal 22,126 757 Odisha 9070 36 Andhra Pradesh 18,679 232 Jammu and Kashmir 8,429 132 Ladakh 1005 1 Cases being reassigned to states 4629

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 3,92,403

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.