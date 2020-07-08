Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 8

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 8

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 7,41,190; death toll stands at 20,645 as of July 8

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 08 2020, 07:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 09:55 ist
The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 7.39 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 7,41,190 as of July 8

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 20,645

 

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1470
Arunachal Pradesh2762
Assam12,522 14
Bihar12,570104
Chandigarh4947
Chhattisgarh3,415 14
Dadar and Nagar Haveli2030
Daman and Diu360
Goa19039
Gujarat37,6361,979
Haryana17,999279
Himachal Pradesh108411
Jharkhand2,99622
Karnataka26,815416
Kerala5,89427
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh15,627622
Maharashtra2,17,1219250
Manipur1,4300
Meghalaya891
Mizoram1970
Nagaland6440
Delhi1,02,8313,165
Puducherry1,04114
Punjab6,749 175
Rajasthan21,404472
Sikkim1270
Tamil Nadu1,18,5941,636
Telangana26,712313
Tripura1,7041
Uttar Pradesh29,968827
Uttarakhand323043
West Bengal23,837804
Odisha10,09742
Andhra Pradesh21,197252
Jammu and Kashmir8,931143
Ladakh10411
Cases being reassigned to states4629 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 4,36,373

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

