Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 8

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 7.39 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 7,41,190 as of July 8

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 20,645

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 147 0 Arunachal Pradesh 276 2 Assam 12,522 14 Bihar 12,570 104 Chandigarh 494 7 Chhattisgarh 3,415 14 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 203 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 1903 9 Gujarat 37,636 1,979 Haryana 17,999 279 Himachal Pradesh 1084 11 Jharkhand 2,996 22 Karnataka 26,815 416 Kerala 5,894 27 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 15,627 622 Maharashtra 2,17,121 9250 Manipur 1,430 0 Meghalaya 89 1 Mizoram 197 0 Nagaland 644 0 Delhi 1,02,831 3,165 Puducherry 1,041 14 Punjab 6,749 175 Rajasthan 21,404 472 Sikkim 127 0 Tamil Nadu 1,18,594 1,636 Telangana 26,712 313 Tripura 1,704 1 Uttar Pradesh 29,968 827 Uttarakhand 3230 43 West Bengal 23,837 804 Odisha 10,097 42 Andhra Pradesh 21,197 252 Jammu and Kashmir 8,931 143 Ladakh 1041 1 Cases being reassigned to states 4629

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 4,36,373

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.