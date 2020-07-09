Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 9

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 9

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 7,64,071; death toll stands at 21,101 as of July 9

A health official wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit sprays disinfectant at the entrance of a temporary testing facility in Delhi. Credit: AFP

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 7.64 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 7,64,071 as of July 9

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 21,101

 

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1470
Arunachal Pradesh2702
Assam1333614
Bihar13,274100
Chandigarh5077
Chhattisgarh349114
Dadar and Nagar Haveli2030
Daman and Diu360
Goa19039
Gujarat38,4191,995
Haryana18,690282
Himachal Pradesh1,09211
Jharkhand301822
Karnataka28877470
Kerala5,89427
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh16036629
Maharashtra2,23,7249,448
Manipur14350
Meghalaya992
Mizoram2010
Nagaland6570
Delhi1048643213
Puducherry1,15114
Punjab6,907178
Rajasthan22063482
Sikkim1270
Tamil Nadu1223501700
Telangana27612313
Tripura1,6931
Uttar Pradesh31,156845
Uttarakhand325846
West Bengal24,823827
Odisha10,62448
Andhra Pradesh21,197252
Jammu and Kashmir9261149
Ladakh10471
Cases being reassigned to states4629 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 4,36,373

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

