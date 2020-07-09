Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 9

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 7.64 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 7,64,071 as of July 9

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 21,101

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 147 0 Arunachal Pradesh 270 2 Assam 13336 14 Bihar 13,274 100 Chandigarh 507 7 Chhattisgarh 3491 14 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 203 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 1903 9 Gujarat 38,419 1,995 Haryana 18,690 282 Himachal Pradesh 1,092 11 Jharkhand 3018 22 Karnataka 28877 470 Kerala 5,894 27 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 16036 629 Maharashtra 2,23,724 9,448 Manipur 1435 0 Meghalaya 99 2 Mizoram 201 0 Nagaland 657 0 Delhi 104864 3213 Puducherry 1,151 14 Punjab 6,907 178 Rajasthan 22063 482 Sikkim 127 0 Tamil Nadu 122350 1700 Telangana 27612 313 Tripura 1,693 1 Uttar Pradesh 31,156 845 Uttarakhand 3258 46 West Bengal 24,823 827 Odisha 10,624 48 Andhra Pradesh 21,197 252 Jammu and Kashmir 9261 149 Ladakh 1047 1 Cases being reassigned to states 4629

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 4,36,373

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.