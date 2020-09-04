Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 4

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 4

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 3,921,655; death toll stands at 68,437 as of September 4

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 04 2020, 06:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2020, 07:07 ist
A worker wearing a face shield and mask cleans handles inside a train at a Delhi Metro station ahead of the restart of its operations, amidst the spread of coronavirus Iin Nrew Delhi. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 39 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

3,921,655 as of September 4

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

68,437

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,18647
Arunachal Pradesh4,3607
Assam115,279323
Bihar143,363722
Chandigarh4,78959
Chhattisgarh35,683299
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,4352
Goa19,355212
Gujarat1,00,3953,064
Haryana68,218721
Himachal Pradesh669448
Jharkhand44,862438
Karnataka3702066054
Kerala79625315
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh685861,483
Maharashtra84384425,586
Manipur6,60932
Meghalaya2,51713
Mizoram1,0200
Nagaland4,0179
Delhi1823064,500
Puducherry15,157253
Punjab58,5151,690
Rajasthan84,6741,081
Sikkim1,7044
Tamil Nadu4458517,608
Telangana133,406856
Tripura13,292126
Uttar Pradesh2471013,691
Uttarakhand22,180300
West Bengal1716813394
Odisha113,411522
Andhra Pradesh4657304,200
Jammu and Kashmir39,943743
Ladakh2,78535

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 

29,01,908

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

