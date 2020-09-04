Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 4

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 39 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

3,921,655 as of September 4

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

68,437

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,186 47 Arunachal Pradesh 4,360 7 Assam 115,279 323 Bihar 143,363 722 Chandigarh 4,789 59 Chhattisgarh 35,683 299 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,435 2 Goa 19,355 212 Gujarat 1,00,395 3,064 Haryana 68,218 721 Himachal Pradesh 6694 48 Jharkhand 44,862 438 Karnataka 370206 6054 Kerala 79625 315 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 68586 1,483 Maharashtra 843844 25,586 Manipur 6,609 32 Meghalaya 2,517 13 Mizoram 1,020 0 Nagaland 4,017 9 Delhi 182306 4,500 Puducherry 15,157 253 Punjab 58,515 1,690 Rajasthan 84,674 1,081 Sikkim 1,704 4 Tamil Nadu 445851 7,608 Telangana 133,406 856 Tripura 13,292 126 Uttar Pradesh 247101 3,691 Uttarakhand 22,180 300 West Bengal 171681 3394 Odisha 113,411 522 Andhra Pradesh 465730 4,200 Jammu and Kashmir 39,943 743 Ladakh 2,785 35

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged:

29,01,908

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.