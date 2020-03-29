Coronavirus: IRCTC serves 11,000 meals to poor, keeps local tastes in mind

From lemon rice in the south to khichdi-chokha in the east and kadi chawal in the north, railways' catering and tourism arm IRCTC on Sunday provided not just 11,030 meals to the poor and needy but did so keeping in mind their local taste buds.

The meals provided to police officials, officials of the Delhi administration, migrant labourers, old-age homes across the country have been cooked at base kitchens of the railways.

It has provided 2,030 meals of kadi-chawal to the Delhi administration, 1,500 to Delhi police and 1,500 to the Railway Protection Force in the national capital.

While in Patna, the IRCTC has supplied 140 kg khichdi and 40 kg chokha for 400 people which has been prepared at Rajendra Nagar Patna base kitchen, another 200 meals were served in Katihar.

At Jamshedpur and Ranchi, 400 and 300 meals were served of khichdi respectively.

In Bengal, the chokha has been replaced with pickle at Howrah and Sealdah stations where khichdi was served to 500 people.

In Bangalore and Hubli in South India, lemon rice was supplied with pickle.

In Bangalore, 2,000 meals were served; and 700 meals were distributed in Hubli.

In the west, at Mumbai Central, 1,500 meals of khichdi and pickle were served.