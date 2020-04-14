Coronavirus: Jharkhand govt seeking legal advice about releasing Lalu Yadav on parole

The Jharkhand government is seeking legal advice about releasing jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on parole as he is now admitted in a government hospital where all COVID-19 cases of Ranchi are under treatment.

A total of 10 coronavirus patients are now in the isolation ward of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). One person died of the disease in the hospital on Sunday.

"We have sought legal advice from the advocate general as we are concerned about his health," Chief Minister Hemant Soren said when asked whether his government was considering releasing the RJD supremo on parole.

The RJD is an ally of the Soren-led government.

Prasad is serving a 14-year jail term since December 2017 after being convicted in fodder scam cases. He is under treatment at the RIMS.

The RJD supremo has been convicted in four fodder scam cases pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Deoghar, Dumka and two cases pertaining to Chaibasa treasury.

He is facing a fifth fodder scam case in a special CBI court in Ranchi pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Doranda treasury.