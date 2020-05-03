Coronavirus lockdown: Now, MHA helpline to aid truck drivers in trouble

Amid complaints of movement of trucks facing trouble, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has now opened its helpline -- 1030 -- for drivers and transporters to address their grievances and ensure smooth movement of goods carriers.

The Control Room in the MHA has been drafted in to address the concerns where officers of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways are also being deputed for COVID-19 lockdown management.

This is to ensure faster resolution of the complaints and issues faced by drivers and transporters on inter-state movement of goods carriers, including empty trucks, during the lockdown.

In addition to the MHA helpline, the drivers and transporters can also use the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' helpline 1033 for the purpose.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the National Highways Authority of India, transport departments of states and transport associations will take necessary steps to provide information to drivers and transporters.

The officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways deputed to the Control Room in the MHA will take necessary steps to assist in grievance resolution releated to transport sector.

The MHA had earlier allowed the plying of trucks across the country for transportation of essential and non-essential goods. However, some states had refused entry or created trouble for the passage at borders, seeking passes for doing so. The MHA had repeatedly written to states that trucks do not need special passes and it should allow the passage ofg goods.