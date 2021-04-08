Coronavirus News Live: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to chair meeting on Covid-19 on April 8

India on Thursday reported over 1.26 lakh Covid-19 cases, while Maharashtra reported nearly 60,000 Covid-19 cases with Mumbai reporting over 10,000 cases. The state accounts for the largest number of the country's Covid-19 cases. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan slammed the Maharashtra government for its SOS on the "shortage" of Covid-19 vaccines by terming the allegations as "utterly baseless". He also said that a "lackadaisical and casual attitude" of the state government bogged down the entire country’s efforts to fight the virus. Stay tuned for more updates.