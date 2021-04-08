Coronavirus News Live: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to chair meeting on Covid-19 on April 8

India on Thursday reported over 1.26 lakh Covid-19 cases, while Maharashtra reported nearly 60,000 Covid-19 cases with Mumbai reporting over 10,000 cases. The state accounts for the largest number of the country's Covid-19 cases. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan slammed the Maharashtra government for its SOS on the "shortage" of Covid-19 vaccines by terming the allegations as "utterly baseless". He also said that a "lackadaisical and casual attitude" of the state government bogged down the entire country’s efforts to fight the virus. Stay tuned for more updates.
Tendulkar leaves hospital after being treated for Covid-19
India batting great Sachin Tendulkar said on Thursday that he has been released from hospital a week after he was admitted when he contracted Covid-19, but he will remain in isolation at home.
Tendulkar, who turns 48 later this month, was previously quarantining at home after testing positive following mild symptoms. (Reuters)
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to chair the 24th meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19 and the status of preparedness on April 9. (ANI)
Indonesia announces internal travel ban during Eid al-Fitr over Covid-19
Indonesia has banned land, air, water and rail travel during the Eid al-Fitr celebrations from May 6 to 17 to curb Covid-19 transmission, a spokeswoman for its transport ministry said on Thursday.
Indonesia had previously banned the mass exodus tradition, locally known as "mudik". (Reuters)
Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Dept officials have informed the CM that only 3 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine are available in the State as of today. They explained that the stocks will last for two days only,Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office has said. (ANI)
Iran sets coronavirus infection record for 3rd straight day
Iran hit a new coronavirus infection record on Thursday for the third straight day, reporting 22,586 new cases as the country grapples with a severe spike following the Persian New Year holiday.
The new case count pushes Iran's total during the pandemic over 2 million, including 63,884 deaths after health authorities reported 185 new daily fatalities due to Covid-19. (PTI)
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has urgedPrime Minister Narendra Modi to allow all people above 18 years of age to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in wake of an alarming rise in coronavirus cases. (PTI)
Covid-19 vaccine shortage threatens to slow India, world's fastest vaccinating nation
With an average of 34,30,502 anti-coronavirus doses being given per day, India has topped globally in terms of the number of jabs administered daily, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.
Workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) distribute face masks during an awareness campaign against the spread of Covid-19. Credit: AFP Photo
Rallies, religious gatherings aggravate India's worst Covid-19 surge
India's Covid-19 cases have soared 13-fold in barely two months, a vicious second wave propelled by open disregard for safety protocols in much of the vast country.
Election rallies led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other major figures, as well as crowded festivals and religious gatherings, have characterised the record resurgence of the new coronavirus.
"I have just been informed that the Center increased Covid-19 vaccine doses from 7 lakh to 17 lakh. Even this is less because we need 40 lakh vaccine doses a week and 17 lakh doses are not enough," said Rajesh Tope.
"Gujarat is half of the population of Maharashtra. Gujarat has got 1 crore vaccines till now, however, we have got only 1.04 crore vaccine dosages," says Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister.
We will keep vaccination at six lakh per week, kindly give us 40 lakh doses per week, says Rajesh Tope.
Only Covid-19 vaccine will bring in herd immunity, to his is Ram-baan, says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope demanding 40 lakh vaccines per week for the state.
There is no possibility of lockdown or night curfew in Assam. I request everyone to get themselves tested if they have symptoms. There is no need to panic but we should remain alert: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray took his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal took his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital
Madhya Pradesh to lock down all urban areas from 6 pm tomorrow to 6 am on Monday amid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Centre is cooperating with State govt in this tough time of pandemic. We all have to come together and fight this menace. State and centre both have to come together and find out a way to fight the pandemic, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
Police personnel stop people during a night curfew, amid spike in coronavirus cases, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Dehradun DM declares Doon School a restricted zone after 12 Covid-19 positive cases were detected. "Testing will be done. 4 more areas, besides Doon School, declared restricted zones," said the DM.
Thailand reports 405 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Thailand reported 405 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and no new deaths, as the country deals with a climb in daily infections after tackling earlier outbreaks.
The new cases took the total number of infections to 30,310, with 95 deaths.
India records 1.26 lakh Covid-19 cases, 685 deaths as India records highest single-day rise
The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.26 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,29,28,574, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
Australia to continue AstraZeneca vaccine rollout, review EU findings
Australia has no current plans to change the rollout of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, after Europe’s drug regulator found possible links between rare blood clots and the vaccine.
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 20,407
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 20,407 to 2,930,852, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 306 to 77,707, the tally showed.
New Zealand temporarily suspends entry for travellers from India amid surge in Covid-19 cases and rise in number of positive Covid-19 cases in arrivals from India. Suspension set to be in place till April 28.
Ana Claudia Rodrigues, 52, a patient suffering from Covid-19 introduces her daughter Renata to another patient during a video call at a field hospital in Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
I have given the second dose of Covaxin to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. He spoke to us. It was a memorable moment for me as I got to meet him and vaccinate him, says Sister Nisha Sharma.
South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected
South Korea reported 700 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily figure since early January, and the Prime Minister reiterated warnings on Thursday that new social distancing rules would likely be needed.
Wednesday's tally compares with an average of 477 cases last week, according to data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency and will fuel fears that the country may be facing a fourth wave of infections.
PM Modi gets second dose of Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine
"Got my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus," he tweeted.
AstraZeneca to flag possible blood clot side effect of Covid-19 vaccine on labelling
AstraZeneca on Wednesday said it was working with European and British regulators to change the product information on its Covid-19 shot after authorities said they suspected possible brain blood clots were a rare side-effect of the shot.
Covid-19 second wave: India stares at over 1,000 daily deaths in coming weeks
The subdued mortality seen in the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic so far notwithstanding, India may be staring at more than 1,000 daily deaths in the coming weeks as an astounding number of new cases piles up every day.
Utterly baseless: Harsh Vardhan on Maharashtra's Covid-19 vaccine shortage allegation
Union Health MinisterHarshVardhanon Wednesday slammed theMaharashtragovernment for its SOS on the "shortage" of Covid-19 vaccines by terming the allegations as "utterly baseless". He also said that a "lackadaisical and casual attitude" of the state government bogged down the entire country’s efforts to fight the virus.
Centre writes to Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi govts flagging below-par Covid-19 vaccination of beneficiaries
The Centre wrote to Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi governments on Wednesday flagging below-par vaccination of eligible beneficiaries, including healthcare workers.
In a letter to the principal secretaries of Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra, Additional Health Secretary Manohar Agnani noted that the performance of these states and UT have been below the national average and needs improvement.
Mumbai logs over 10,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day, 23 die
Mumbai reported 10,428 new coronavirus cases and 23 fresh fatalities on Wednesday, which took its caseload to 4,82,760 and death toll to 11,851, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
This is for the second consecutive day that the city has reported more than 10,000 infections. For the third time this month, it has witnessed a single-day case growth in five digits.
