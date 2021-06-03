Coronavirus News Live: Clinical trial of Covaxin on children begins at AIIMS, Patna

India on Wednesday reported a daily rise in new coronavirus infections of 1.32 lakh cases over the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,207. The country has achieved a significant milestone as the cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 22 crore-mark. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Clinical trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on children begins at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna
BBMP struggles to meet daily Covid-19 vaccine target due to poor supply
Despite having administered more than 30.98 lakh doses in the city till June 2, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is unable to meet its daily target of inoculating one lakh citizens, as vaccine supply from the state health department is meagre.
Karnataka faces 'ramping up nightmare' for possible third Covid-19 wave
Karnataka’s paediatric infrastructure, as it stands now, could tolerate as much as a bump in children's Covid-19 cases, but would not be enough to sustain a major influx of cases, data shows.
