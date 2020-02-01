Flight evacuating 324 Indians from China lands in Delhi

Coronavirus outbreak: AI flight evacuating 324 Indians from China lands in Delhi

The Air India spokesperson had stated that another special flight may take off from Delhi airport on Saturday to evacuate Indians from Wuhan.

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2020, 08:22am ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 09:17am ist
A B747 aircraft of the Air India at the IGI Airport before its departure for coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China to bring back Indians, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Air India's jumbo B747 plane, evacuating 324 Indian nationals from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China, landed here on Saturday morning, officials said.

The plane reached Delhi around 7.30 am, they said.

"With 324 passengers, special flight has taken off for India from Wuhan. It may reach Delhi at 7.30 am," said an Air India spokesperson at 1.19 am on Saturday.

There are five doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and one paramedical staff on board, said the Air India spokesperson.

The flight had departed from Delhi airport at 1.17 pm on Friday to evacuate Indian nationals from China, where more than 200 people - none of them Indian - have died due to novel coronavirus.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 259 with total confirmed cases surging to 11,791 amid stepped up efforts by a number of countries to evacuate their nationals from Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, officials said on Saturday.

