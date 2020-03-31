Coronavirus outbreak: India launches website for stranded foreign tourists

Reaching out to tourists stuck here due to the COVID-19 outbreak, government on Tuesday launched a website www.strandedinindia.com to help those in need and away from their homeland.

The portal aims to act as a support network for foreign tourists stuck in various parts of the country, a Tourism Ministry statement said.

The portal will disseminate information regarding the services that can be availed by foreign tourists who are stuck far away from their homeland, it added.

The website lists the COVID-19 helpline numbers for tourists besides the tourist helpline numbers 1363 or 1800111363.

Tourists seeking assistance can also fill up an online form on the website detailing where they came from, the place where they are stranded in the country, with their contact details and message.

The website also lists the details of the ministry of external affairs COVID-19 control centre, with the list of officers providing assistance for different countries and regions such as the US, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, Russia and Latin America among others.