India launches website for stranded foreign tourists

Coronavirus outbreak: India launches website for stranded foreign tourists

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 31 2020, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 14:58 ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

Reaching out to tourists stuck here due to the COVID-19 outbreak, government on Tuesday launched a website www.strandedinindia.com to help those in need and away from their homeland.

The portal aims to act as a support network for foreign tourists stuck in various parts of the country, a Tourism Ministry statement said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The portal will disseminate information regarding the services that can be availed by foreign tourists who are stuck far away from their homeland, it added.

The website lists the COVID-19 helpline numbers for tourists besides the tourist helpline numbers 1363 or 1800111363.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Tourists seeking assistance can also fill up an online form on the website detailing where they came from, the place where they are stranded in the country, with their contact details and message.

The website also lists the details of the ministry of external affairs COVID-19 control centre, with the list of officers providing assistance for different countries and regions such as the US, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, Russia and Latin America among others.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
NRIs
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

 