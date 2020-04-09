Woman donates all her savings to PM CARES Fund

Coronavirus: Woman donates all her savings to PM CARES Fund

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Apr 09 2020, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 12:43 ist

As the battle against the COVID-19 outbreak rages on, a woman in Uttarakhand donated all her personal savings of Rs 10 lakh to the PM CARES Fund to help the needy.

Devki Bhandari, 60, handed a cheque to the authorities here on Wednesday.

Touched by the gesture, Chief Minister Trivevdra Singh Rawat said she reminded him of mythological characters like Danveer Karna and Raja Bali, who were epitomes of generosity.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click  here

"Despite being alone in this world, Devkiji looked upon entire India as her own family and presented before us an example worth emulating. She is an inspiration for all of us. The spirit of selfless service epitomized by Devkiji will give strength to the country's fight against coronavirus," he said.

Bhandari lives in the Gauchar area of Chamoli district. Her husband died a few years ago. She has no children.

Expressing his gratefulness, the chief minister said he was sure Bhandari's contribution would help the country overcome the crisis. 

Coronavirus
Uttarakhand
COVID-19
Narendra Modi
