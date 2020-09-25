Court rejects Hardik Patel's plea to allow him travel outside Gujarat for 12 days

A sessions court on Friday rejected the application of Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel seeking suspension of his bail condition for 12 days for attending political meetings in Delhi and briefing his lawyers in the Supreme Court where his petition was pending.

Patel is barred from leaving Gujarat without the court's prior permission, a condition imposed by the court earlier this year while granting him bail after his arrest for remaining absent from the trial of the 2015 sedition case despite repeated summons.