Covid-19: 10 things to know about Unlock 4.0 guidelines

The Minister of Home Affairs (MHA), on Saturday, issued guidelines for Unlock 4.0 which will be in force till September 30.

Here is a list of things that will reopen and will remain closed in Unlock 4.0:

1) Metro rails across the country will be allowed to operate from September 7 in a graded manner.

2) Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, from Sept 21.

3) There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

4) Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up September 30.

5) Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers.

6) All activities, except the following, shall be permitted outside containment zones: (i) Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open-air theatre) and similar places. (ii) International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

7) State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government.

8) Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till September 30.

9) National Directives for Covid-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country while ensuring social distancing. Shops need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers. MHA will monitor the effective implementation of National Directives.

10) Open air theatres will be allowed to reopen with effect from September 21.